Councillor hits out at lack of records on sewage discharges into Northern Ireland rivers

Raw sewage is released into these waters through Combined Sewerage Overflows (CSOs), also known as storm overflows, during 'heavy rainfall'

A SDLP councillor has questioned the failure to record data on sewage discharges into Northern Ireland's rivers and seas.

In England, recent figures revealed that water companies released raw sewage into waterways for more than 1.75 million hours last year.

After requesting similar information for Northern Ireland, Cllr Gary McKeown said that NI Water informed him that they do not keep a record of the releases into public waterways from the sewerage system.

He said: “Following the public outcry at the huge amount of raw sewage being dumped into rivers and seas in England, I felt it was important to identify if anything similar was happening in Northern Ireland.

" We are lucky to live in a place that has beautiful countryside and beaches and I was concerned that they could potentially be blighted by sewage in the same way, with a devastating impact on our environment.

“Unbelievably, this information is not recorded here, which means that not only do we not know the scale of the issue, but it’s impossible to tell what impact it might be having on the environment and wildlife,” continued the south Belfast representative.

"This has so many potential ramifications, including on fish and birds who live in these habitats and may be affected by effluent or micro plastics. It’s disgusting that the rivers and seas that we think are pristine could in fact be swilling with a toxic mix of waste, which speaks to a massive lack of respect for our natural habitat.”

Mr McKeown acknowledged that financial challenges have made purchasing and installing the equipment necessary to monitor sewage discharges prohibitive for NI Water, but fears the failure to record such information means local rivers and oceans are not being adequately protected from pollution.

"In contrast, English water companies are being required to fit all storm overflows in their networks with event duration monitors by the end of this year to track this issue,” he said.

“This is yet another example of a continued failure to properly invest in our public services. It is essential that NI Water receives the funding to enable it to measure this information accurately, as it is impossible to know what we’re facing in terms of environmental damage, and what steps need to be taken when discharges do occur to mitigate against the impact.”

The Belfast Telegraph has previously reported that seven million tonnes of untreated sewage is released into water bodies around NI.

However, that figure is based on a 20-year average and as such provides an incomplete picture at a time when global warming has led to increased flooding.

NI Water and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have been contacted for further comment.