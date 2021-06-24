Councillor lobby group received NI Covid business grant

According to the BBC’s Nolan radio programme, the National Association of Councillors (NAC) received the payment in 2020 and said it was told by the Department for the Economy it was eligible because the rates they paid on an office the organisation uses in Newtownards, County Down were below £15,000 and they were in receipt of small business rate relief.

The business support grant scheme faced criticism last year after unsolicited payments were made to wind turbines and Sinn Fein offices.

Councillors from the five main parties didn’t support a TUV proposal to discuss returning the money. The organisation has recently lobbied on issues such as a pay rise for councillors is funded by subscriptions from councils.

The NAC did not apply for the grant which was sent out automatically. A number of exclusions applied to the scheme including MP and MLA constituency offices, but not groups like the NAC.

When contacted in relation to this story, a Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “The Department took the necessary, swift action to support the many businesses facing serious difficulties caused by the Covid crisis. The Department does not provide details of individual cases.

“Where a recipient feels they should not have received a payment, do not need the payment or simply wish to repay the grant, officials have provided the relevant details on how to do so.”

At a recent meeting, the leaders of the group said that they had not decided what the money would be used for but said there was “uncertainty” over “future costs and funding” in relation to the pandemic.

At a meeting in January, SDLP councillor Joe Boyle, who is NAC’s secretary in Northern Ireland, said it had acted responsibly by seeking clarity through corresponding with the department. He said if the NAC not been eligible to receive the grant there would be no question or issue about paying it back.

Sinn Fein councillor Charlie Casey told the meeting that despite having “concerns and reservations” about the money, the NAC had received assurances that it met the criteria for the grant. He suggested a proposal could be put forward for the grant to be returned, but when that was offered by TUV councillor Timothy Gaston it was not seconded by councillors from any of the five main parties.

Mr Gaston said: “I believe regardless of what the department would say, we shouldn’t be in receipt of the money and I had reservations. The longer it sat with me, this money should be going back.

“I don’t see why businesses were on their knees [...] a number of sectors were really struggling to access money. And then I’m sat on a Zoom call and I’m hearing that the National Association of Councillors have been given this grant. Ultimately when they sought clarification from the Department, the Department said “no, you’re entitled to it”.”

The Taxpayers’ Alliance told the programme that some businesses “have rejected or at least repaid the support offered to them by taxpayers”.

“They should serve as an example for others that have come through the past year in rude health.”

In a statement, the NAC said: “We are reliant on funding and facilities from 11 councils. We knew councils were suffering from extreme financial losses; we were unaware how this was all working out with reference to the financial positions in councils and who they could continue to assist and support.

“The NAC is a very frugal and well-managed organisation that is extremely careful of its limited finances.

“In moving forward we are aware that there will be associated and extra costings to the NAC of which our grant funding will be in place to assist with these additional and new meeting costs - something that is supported by our members.”

At the meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Nicholl argued that councillors were facing hardships during the pandemic, including “reduced income due to not travelling”. Travel expenses paid to councillors to cover their costs.

Sinn Fein did not respond to requests for comment.

The Department for the Economy devised the scheme and it was administered by the Department of Finance.

The DUP told the programme the NAC “should set out why it needed the grant and how the grant was used”.

“If there is no legitimate reason, then it should be returned,” a statement said.