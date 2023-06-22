Councillor ‘not happy’ after NI beauty spot not included in UK’s world heritage list

A Magherafelt councillor has expressed his disappointment following a decision not to include a Mid Ulster site on the UK’s tentative list of world heritage sites.

At a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee on Monday, June 19, members were told the local authority had submitted an application to the UK’s tentative list of world heritage sites for the ‘Heart of Ancient Ulster’ site on May 6, 2022.

However, on April 10, 2023, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport let Council know the application was unsuccessful. The committee’s vice chair, Councillor Sean Clarke said he was very disappointed by this rejection and said he felt the adjudicating panel had “missed the point altogether”.

The site is located within an area of outstanding natural beauty, incorporating OM Dark Sky Park around Davagh Forest and Broughderg in the Sperrin Mountains.

Feedback explaining the panel’s decision included: insufficient evidence to demonstrate global significance; the amount of the site being under peat bog was a hindrance to assessing its outstanding universal value; lack of clarity around private landowners’ support for the proposal and questions around its boundary definition.

Cllr Clarke said he was of the view it was an “absolutely unique area” with an “absolutely unique timescale”.

“We are looking at something that is basically a billion years old here,” he told the chamber.

“I am not happy, this seems to have been pushed to the side now. I think we need to have a look ourselves and research a bit more about this site. We know a lot of what is there but we also know there is a lot we don’t know anything about and this panel has decided that is a disadvantage.

“It is essential that we have a look at what is being done and the feedback and see how we can improve and take this forward.”

Council’s tourism service manager, Mary McKeown said she was also very disappointed with the panel’s decision and told the chamber only one NI property made the list.

“That was Gracehill Moravian Church settlement near Ballymena and I know that they have been working on that project for the last 20 years,” said Ms McKeown.

“I will take the comments on board and will set up a meeting to discuss how we move this forward.”