Councillor prevents men from charging vulnerable Rostrevor resident hundreds for tree-cutting

A Northern Ireland councillor has appealed to the public to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbours after men attempted to charge one of his constituents hundreds of pounds for a simple piece of work at his house.

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly saw a van outside the house of a vulnerable man who lives alone, where men were cutting trees at the side of the house shortly before midday.

Mr Tinnelly said: "Something just didn’t feel right about this and I asked the police to check it out just to be sure nothing untoward was going on."

He continued: "When the police arrived, the van was away however what they did find was the occupant putting on his coat to go and get the £600 that these chancers were charging him for cutting a few branches."

The van was later stopped locally by police officers. The men weren't arrested because they didn't break the law and no money was exchanged but "they were strongly advised to leave the area immediately", said Mr Tinnelly.

"I would never cast aspersions on anyone trying to make a legitimate living, however these scammers need to be called out for what they are," he said.

The councillor described those who prey on vulnerable neighbours and residents as "parasites" and appealed for the story to be shared, while advising that vulnerable neighbours should always be protected particularly those who live in rural areas who may be isolated.

In a statement, the PSNI said people should be aware of any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that three men, travelling in a van, approached a local resident and asked for money to carry out work at the property.

“Officers attended and spoke with the men, and they then left the area.

“Fortunately, in this incident, no money changed hands, however the outcome could have been very different.”

They added: “The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal. Remember, it's your home and it's okay not to open the door if you have any concerns. You can speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them.

“Not all cold callers are rogue traders, but some are and if you feel that something isn't quite right, it usually isn't.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”