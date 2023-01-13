Councillor renews appeal after man sexually assaulted by three men in north Belfast

A Belfast councillor has renewed an appeal for information about a serious sexual assault on a man that was carried out by three males.

Speaking to the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme councillor Mal O’Hara said “we need to break the taboo” of men reporting such attacks.

The victim was walking his dogs in the Woodvale Avenue area on Saturday evening when he was assaulted.

Police said three other men were involved and all three are described as being in their 40s and around 5’8.

Detective Sergeant Corry said: “At around 7:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was walking in the area with his two dogs when he was approached by three unknown men and sexually assaulted.

“All three men are described as being in their 40s and approximately 5ft 8 in height. The first man is of stocky build, bald and wearing a multi-coloured top.

"The second, of slim build with stubble and wearing a black top and the third also of stocky build, believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“This man is also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.”

Green Party leader Mal O’Hara told the BBC his thoughts are with the victim.

“Police have put out an appeal, they’ve provided descriptions of the three men that are alleged to have conducted this assault”, he said.

“And we’re trying to encourage as many people as possible who were in the Woodvale area on Saturday evening at 7.30pm to come forward.

“Those three men in that group would’ve been quite distinct. Or the victim who was walking his two dogs.

“So if people have any information, anything that may jog their memory, please get in touch with the police as soon as possible and tell them what you may know.”

Mr O’Hara said the victim has been left “quite shaken” and it stands out to people because it was “male on male violence”.

He added: “We know that sexual and domestic violence is a gendered issue, it happens to women.

"We need a violence against women and girls’ strategy in Northern Ireland to address that because it’s systemic.

“But sexual violence and domestic violence also happens against men and probably that’s why this case is standing out to so many people.

“I would encourage anybody who’s the victim of sexual and domestic violence to get in touch with the support services that are out there.

“There are services and we need to break down that taboo of men reporting.”