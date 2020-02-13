Councillor shocked by U-turn over Belfast homes plan

Road chiefs have been criticised for a "shocking" U-turn over a proposed housing development in Dundonald.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) initially gave the nod to a bid to build seven homes near Millmount Road.

It later changed its position because the properties would threaten plans for a road.

Speaking at a Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planning committee meeting, Alliance councillor Martin Gregg said the reversal "justifies why we ask the difficult questions".

He added: "I have to say for roads to have got it so monumentally wrong in the first place is quite shocking."

Planners said in a report: "The initial report (from DfI) advised that little or no determining weight should be afforded to the protection of the road line … that position is changed."

The report added that the DfI then said "significant weight should be afforded to the protection of the road line".

The application was unanimously rejected. The DfI was contacted for comment.