Councillor who lost son aged two calls for Children’s Funeral Fund to be set up

Measure agreed in New Decade, New Approach deal still in limbo

A UUP councillor whose son died aged just two has called on Finance Minister Conor Murphy to release funding that would see part of the burial fee waived for grieving parents.

The Children’s Funeral Fund was agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach deal that restored Stormont in 2020.

It commits the Executive to the establishment a fund to ease the burden on families who lose a child.

However, no funding has been released, as it has not been agreed by ministers.

Julie Flaherty lost Jake in May 2015 and has previously called for the fund to be introduced.

It would ensure the burial of a child under 18 is covered by the state.

Ms Flaherty said it was “nothing short of shameful” that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that does not have a Children’s Funeral Fund.

She added the last bid for funding from the Department for Communities amounted to just £200,000, but that was turned down by the Department of Finance.

“We need a Stormont minister to sign off on this fund, but it seems that the political will is not there in the required areas. This does not involve a large amount of money in terms of the Northern Ireland budget,” she said.

Ms Flaherty added that since her own Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council waived burial fees in its cemeteries for children’s funerals in June 2018, it had cost ratepayers just £3,500. It was the first local council to introduce such a scheme, and others have since followed suit.

“It is only within our gift to implement our own scheme in council-owned cemeteries,” Ms Flaherty said.

“The Welsh Government announced a memorandum of understanding regarding a Children’s Funeral Fund on November 23, 2017.

“In Scotland, on May 30, 2018, the Scottish Government launched a similar scheme.

“The Children’s Funeral Fund — ‘Martin’s Fund’ — named after the late son of the MP Carolyn Harris, who started the campaign, was fully implemented in England on July 23, 2019.

“Surely it is not asking too much for bereaved parents and families in Northern Ireland to be given the same support and understanding.

“This is a good thing to do and it is the right thing to do.

“And I am appealing to Conor Murphy to instruct his officials to release the funding now.”

The Department of Finance said Mr Murphy was “fully supportive” of the establishment of the Children’s Funeral Fund.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to meet this bid for funding as part of the 2021 June monitoring round agreed by the Executive,” it added.

“The Communities Minister [Deirdre Hargey] is considering options to fund this from within their existing budget.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council agreed this week to write to both Mr Murphy and Ms Hargey calling for the implementation of the fund.