Councillors and MLAs call for caution on roads after motorcyclist dies in Ballycastle crash

The scene of the accident in Ballyvoy

The aftermath of the accident on the Cushendall Road

Condolences have been paid to the family of a motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle crash in Ballycastle.

The collision involving a Kawasaki motorbike and a Cherokee Jeep took took place on the Cushendall Road on Wednesday just after 3pm.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Causeway Coast and Glens independent councillor Padraig McShane said: “The crash happened on a notorious bend on the road where numerous accidents have happened in the past.

“To anybody caught up in this accident and to the deceased and his family, we would obviously extend our deepest sympathies.

“We would also encourage people to be wary on the coast road at this time due to the inordinate amount of traffic with more people taking staycations at home.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip Mc Guigan added: “The local community was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision involving a motorcycle on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and leaves a family and a circle of friends in grief.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life in this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the tragedy was a sad reminder of the danger on our roads.

“As we approach the summer season, and with the economy opening up again, roads around the north coast are becoming busier. It is vital that we all take care are mindful of other road users,” he added.

“My sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist and with all those involved in this incident.

“It is important that the circumstances surrounding the crash are established. I would appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.”

Eighteen people have died on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year, seven fewer than at this point last year.

The PSNI urged anyone with information, or anyone who may have captured footage of the crash on dashcam, to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference number 1216 for June 2.