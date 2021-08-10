Councillor’s appeal to animal owners over ‘extremely dangerous’ poo left on Tyrella Beach  

Irresponsible animal owners have been slammed for failing to clean up poo left by their pets on Tyrella Beach.

SDLP councillor John Trainor said the situation was now becoming “extremely dangerous” for children who use the beach.

The Downpatrick councillor said he had made a request to the council to deploy enforcement staff to catch offenders and “deter such irresponsible behaviour”.

He said: “Tyrella Beach is a quality beach right on our front door but unfortunately some dog and horse owners still don’t clean up after their animals.

“Animal faeces is extremely dangerous, especially with young children using the beach. Please be responsible and clean up after your animals.

“I have asked officers to ensure enforcement staff are tasked to such areas to catch offenders and deter such irresponsible behaviour.

“We have an ever-increasing issue with fouling whether it be on our streets or around our areas of beauty.

“Animal owners need to be more responsible and council needs to be proactive in ensuring appropriate enforcement is in place and consequences are dealt out to offenders.”

A spokesperson for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said: “It is an offence to let your dog foul a public place and not clean it up. Newry, Mourne and Down Council’s authorised enforcement officers can issue you with a fixed penalty fine of £80 for a dog fouling offence.

“If a member of the public refuses to pay the fine, the Council could pursue court legal proceedings which could result in a fine up to £1,000.

“In the first quarter of the current financial year, April-June 2021 the Council’s enforcement officers have issued 23 fixed penalty notices for dog fouling related offences.

“[The Council] is currently working in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on a public awareness campaign to tackle the issue of dog fouling and promotion of responsible dog ownership in our district as part of Council’s Enforcement Improvement Plan.”