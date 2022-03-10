Councillors call on health chiefs to review outdated fuel allowance for home care workers amid soaring prices

Councillors in Derry have called for a review of the fuel allowance for domiciliary care workers as prices continue to rise across Northern Ireland.

At a meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s health and community committee representatives said home care workers are in receipt of outdated fuel rates from 2014 and many in the independent sector get no fuel allowance.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Martin McGeady, Head of Home Care at the Western Trust said the area has over 3,600 service users trust wide equating to over 75,000 weekly visits presenting ‘huge logistical challenges’.

It was accepted that care difficult to access with around 400 people waiting for home care.

A number of challenges were cited including the increasing complexity of cases, rurality, Covid fatigue amongst staff and the increase in fuel prices which has affected staff expected to travel long distances.

The workforce is comprised of 473 in-house staff and around 2,000 independent sector staff with the latter receiving better pay per hour.

Workforce solutions include an announcement of an increase in the domiciliary care rate to £18 per hour by Health Minister Robin Swann and better educational pathways.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said domiciliary care workers can claim back 56p per mile.

However, the allowance for Trust staff is capped at 3,500 miles per year at which point it falls back to a reduced rate of 20p per mile.

Cllr Tierney disputed the point that fuel is a “more recent problem”, saying it has been going up year on year but the last review for allowances carried out by the Department of Health and the Trust was in 2014.

Back then it “may have been fair”, he said, “but I don’t think in 2022 with the rising cost of living that it is and I think there needs to be a review of this particular allowance and that will feed in to workforce planning and workforce harmony.”

He added: “Because I have spoken to community nurses and people in the domiciliary care team who are actually having to add money to the allowance they get to actually make sure they can go to work.

“I think that’s a real problem, then when you take in the rurality side of it. if you’re in Castlederg and jumping between Plumbridge and everywhere in between, it’s not going to be very long before you’ve clocked up 3,500 business miles.”

People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill said staff in the independent sector in most cases do not get paid petrol money at all nor for the time in between house visits.

She believes that care should not be out-sourced to the independent sector.

Speaking at the meeting, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney also pointed to the fuel issue saying a car that could be filled for £30 in 2013 and now it costs almost £90.

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue said the intervention by the Health Minister and turnover of staff demonstrated there are obvious concerns about terms and conditions for home care workers.

In response, Mr McGeady told representatives the issue of fuel is one the Trust is “acutely aware of” and it has been escalated to the Chief Executive.

The Department of Health and social care board are looking for solutions, he explained.

“We’re waiting for some feedback from them in relation to whatever progress can be made. It would be safe to say that certainly within the Trust we’re doing everything we can to lobby on behalf of our staff,” Mr McGeady concluded.

The Department of Health said mileage rates for all Agenda for Change staff are reimbursed at rates agreed nationally by the NHS Staff Council, a UK-wide body with responsibility for the Agenda for Change pay system.

“A rate of 56p per mile is payable for the first 3,500 miles each year of business use. This rate is designed to compensate for normal wear and tear on a vehicle, depreciation, and to contribute to insurance costs and the road fund licence, in addition to an amount for fuel,” a spokesperson added.

"After 3,500 miles have been exceeded, the rate of reimbursement of 20p per mile is towards fuel costs only.

“Trades Unions have asked the Staff Council to re-visit the allowances, in light of increasing fuel costs. A review of the allowances is on the agenda of the next meeting of the Staff Council, to be held 16 March 2022.”