Councillors clash after Co Down Christmas tree relocated in neighbouring village - 10km away

An SDLP councillor has said there is frustration in a Co Down village after it emerged that their Christmas tree is being moved to a neighbouring village 10km away.

Councillor Terry Andrews said residents in Gargory, in the Drumgooland area, are angry after it emerged that a Christmas tree erected every year in the parish would be moved to Leitrim village, near Castlewellan.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Neighbourhood Services Committee of Newry, Mourne and Down (NMD) council on Tuesday.

Mr Andrews requested that the community have their tree reinstated and that council officers meet with locals to discuss the plans.

He said: “Residents have told me that they would like the tree to stay in Gargory and while they welcome the Christmas tree for the people in Leitrim, they would like their tree to remain.”

However, the council's Kevin Scullion said that the members of the committee agreed in August that the Christmas tree would be removed from the Co Down village.

“This committee and full council agreed that we would not place a cut Christmas tree in Gargory and it would be replaced with a planted tree which we have installed in Leitrim,” said Mr Scullion.

“We have this progressive view in terms of trying to reduce the number of cut Christmas trees and so respectfully I would say that we would remain with our current position that we won’t be providing a tree in Gargory.”

Meanwhile, Mr Andrews continued to press the council officers to meet with the community group to resolve the matter.

“Would it be possible for [the council] to touch base with this community group to discuss further about the tree?” Mr Andrews asked. “I would be happy to propose that you do meet with them.”

Mr Scullion replied: “I wouldn’t want to raise the expectation of anyone coming up to Christmas in terms of what we could and couldn’t do.

“As I said, I am acting on the recommendation that was approved by this committee and full council.”

But the SDLP councillor refused to take the council director’s final word on the topic, again pushing Mr Scullion to meet with the group.

“The Gargory people have outlined that their tree has been a focal point of their community for years and they want it to be there this year and in light of that, I would suggest that a meeting be held between the community and the council.”

Alliance councillor Patrick Brown supported Mr Andrews' proposal for the meeting.

However, Sinn Fein’s Mickey Ruane said the council was setting a “dangerous precedent” by accepting the proposal.

“I have no problem with any community having a Christmas tree,” said Mr Ruane.

“But something similar like this happened last year when a request came in very late in the day for a tree that wasn’t initially to be placed and I think we’re setting a dangerous precedent here.

“What I would agree with is if the council officers go away and speak with the group in relation to a tree for next year.

“If we go along with this decision then I think we would be opening up the floodgates because any group from any part of the district could then come in and request a tree for their area.

“We need to be very clear about what we’re agreeing to here. Again, I’ve no problem with council officers going away and speaking with the group but it has to be that Christmas trees for this year have already been agreed by this committee.”

In the end, the matter was taken to a vote with seven members voting in favour of Cllr Andrews' proposal and five voting against it.