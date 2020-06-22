Councillor's concern after motorcyclist dies in Lisburn crash

A councillor has called for vigilance on the roads after the death of a motorcyclist near Lisburn on Saturday.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene when his silver Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a white Hyundai car around 2.10pm, on the junction of the Ballylesson and Mill Roads.

A pillion passenger on the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment, while the driver and passenger of the car were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alex Swan is chair of Lisburn Community Safety Partnership and urged drivers to stay alert.

"That junction is between a very busy main road and the quieter Mill Road," he said, adding that the nearby Hillhall Road has been "notorious" for accidents in recent years.

"My son came off his motorbike about five years ago, and although he's fine now, we did have a few hours when we were fearing the worst.

"I don't know the circumstances of how the crash happened, but I would ask for motorists to be careful.

"It's very sad to hear that someone has lost their life. With lockdown, there's an added stress for loved ones when losing someone in such tragic circumstances."

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured what occurred on their dash cam, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 971 of June 20."