Councillors condemn Belfast city centre robbery of woman (90s) ‘knocked to ground’ in broad daylight

A woman in her 90s was hospitalised after being knocked to the ground during a Belfast city centre robbery.

The incident happened during Thursday afternoon in the Castle Lane area of the city.

According to police the woman was knocked to the ground by another woman before her handbag – which contained a sum of cash – was stolen.

The elderly victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries, while police have arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of the robbery.

SDLP Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown said that this was a “terrible incident” and "all the more shocking to have happened in broad daylight.”

"I can only imagine how upsetting it must have been for the lady who was knocked to the ground and had her handbag stolen, and my first thoughts are with her,” he said.

"The idea that an older person could be put through an ordeal like this when they were just going about their business in our city centre just doesn't bear thinking about.

“I would like to commend those people who assisted the lady in the immediate aftermath of this robbery, and would urge anyone who may have witnessed it or has any information to contact the police."

Botanic Sinn Féin Councillor John Gormley also condemned the attack.

“The theft of the handbag and money is reprehensible, but to knock a vulnerable 90-year-old to the ground is particularly despicable,” he said.

"I know the whole community will wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

PSNI Inspector Greg Dawson said it was a “particularly callous robbery” of an elderly woman during daylight hours.

“This lady, who is aged in her 90s, had been in the Castle Lane area which was bustling with customers to its shops and cafes. But at around 4pm on Thursday, we received a report that she had become the victim of a frightening robbery,” he said.

“This lady was reportedly knocked to the ground by another woman and her handbag, which contained a sum of cash, stolen. The suspect then ran off with the stolen bag.

"Members of the public who had witnessed the incident stopped and offered kindness to the pensioner who was understandably left shaken by this ordeal.

“Police and emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries."