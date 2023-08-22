Councillors disappointed as no action to be taken to reduce student-type HMO houses in Belfast

Belfast councillors have voiced their disappointment after a Stormont review concluded it can do nothing to reduce overwhelming numbers of student-type HMO houses in areas like the Holylands.

Elected representatives at City Hall gave a dispirited response, at the recent sitting of the Belfast City Council Licensing Committee, to a review by the Stormont Department for Communities on the HMO Act, which in 2019 gave councils new powers on houses of multiple occupation.

In the review the Department for Communities (DfC) said it “does not have the scope to reduce over-provision in existing areas that already have a high number of HMOs” and added it would not change the definition of a house of multiple occupation, as requested by Belfast Council.

HMOs, which landlords lease out to three or more tenants from different addresses, have become increasingly controversial, with some arguing they have negatively affected communities and led to anti-social behaviour in places like the Holylands and Stranmillis in south Belfast, where landlords rent houses to undergraduates.

Recently Belfast councillors have aired concerns that the problematic aspects of HMOs have spread into north Belfast, where numbers have increased in recent years.

HMO licence renewal cannot be refused on the basis of overprovision of such properties in an area, but new licences can be refused on this basis.

While the council policy is that HMO’s should not account for more than 30 percent of any area, in reality many streets well exceed this, with some in the Holylands reaching over 90 percent.

A council report on the review states: “One of the key issues raised by the council in its response to the review was the issues around ‘overprovision’ and the inability of the HMO Act to deal with the cumulative impacts of a disproportionately high amount of HMOs in some areas.

“In particular, the issue of overprovision of HMO properties resulting in high density clusters remains an area of concern, as the new licensing regime does not address such areas already in existence.

“In this review DfC acknowledged the issues around overprovision raised by both councils and landlords, with very differing views on each side. DfC acknowledged that the policy intention of the new licensing regime is to prevent new areas being over-provided in the future.

“It does not have the scope to reduce over-provision in existing areas that already have a high number of HMOs, and has concluded that the issue of historical overprovision is outside of the scope of the Act and therefore of the review.”

At the recent meeting of the council’s Licensing Committee, SDLP Councillor and Committee Chair Gary McKeown said elected representatives were “frustrated at how passive DfC were around some of these issues.”

He added: “They as a department should be helping to shape communities, to ensure communities are sustainable and are able to provide adequate accommodation for a range of different people. We clearly see areas, particularly around south Belfast, where that isn’t the case.

“This was an opportunity to address that through proactive planning, and insist the system is better than what went before. But sadly, as we see with a lot of government targets, there is a certain passiveness which means the issues just roll on.

“This review does not indicate any major departure, and the scales have not been removed from the eyes of the department as to the the impact of some of these issues.”

Alliance Councillor Micky Murray said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that DfC has failed to address over-provision of HMOs in communities such as in South Belfast. The City Council has a responsibility to bring about a rebalancing to communities which have seen high levels of HMOs become the norm, and ensure that no other communities are overrun by HMOs.

“The new HMO legislation in 2019 was designed to bring some sort of sense to the decision-making around granting HMO licensing and the managing of HMOs. It’s incredibly disappointing that they’ve continued to allow a loophole which enables landlords to essentially buy HMO licences in areas that are already over-provisioned.

“Landlords have come to this committee asking for renewal licences when they’ve failed to follow the legislation and renew on time. They have told us they’re selling the properties and it’s clear that this isn’t about providing housing, rather this is solely about profit.

“These houses are worth more to them when they can essentially sell an HMO licence through a legal loophole. Being able to apply for an HMO licence on a property you don’t own, before you buy it, is unethical and over-provision should be taken into account when making decisions on these applications.”

The Houses in Multiple Occupation Act (Northern Ireland) 2016 came into effect in April 2019 following the transfer from Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s HMO Registration scheme to councils under a new licensing regime.

The Stormont Department for Communities committed to undertaking a review of the implementation of the new HMO licensing scheme within two years of the transfer. The report and proposals from the “Review of Houses in Multiple Occupation Licensing Scheme” was published on May 26 this year.

The review looked at the impact of the regulatory scheme on councils in terms of resources, guidance and legislation, with a view to identifying any changes necessary to ensure the legislation achieves its policy intent.

As part of the review, Belfast Council asked DfC to consider making a number of changes to the HMO Act to assist with the implementation and delivery of the scheme. The council asked for the period in which it may serve a notice of continuation of occupation to be extended from four months to six months. On this the department asked for “a further period of engagement.”

The Department has agreed to work with the council to make changes to the legislation to allow a fee to be charged against a landlord who wishes a temporary exemption notice — that is when a landlord wants to take away HMO status from a property and give notice for tenants to leave the property.

The Stormont department proposed extending the period by which the council is given to process a HMO licence application beyond three months. It also proposed HMO licences to extend from three months to 12 months after the death of a landlord.

The Stormont department declined a Belfast council request to receive powers whereby it could receive from other statutory bodies any information they hold in relation to the “fit and proper” status of the proposed licensee or managing agent. The department said they “did not have the power to compel statutory agencies to share information.”

The department also said it would review the £45 upper limit cost to process a HMO licence application.