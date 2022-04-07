Councillors hit out at UK’s approach to refugees as they agree Belfast should become ‘City of Sanctuary’

Belfast councillors have criticised the UK and Northern Ireland’s approach to refugees as it agreed Belfast should become a “City of Sanctuary”.

At the full monthly meeting of Belfast City Council this week, councillors backed UUP councillor John Kyle’s motion that the local authority should become a “Council of Sanctuary” and will support an initiative to have Belfast recognised as a City of Sanctuary.

Sheffield became the first UK City of Sanctuary in 2005 and a network of dozens of cities and towns have grown since then working to build a culture of welcome and hospitality within communities and local public and private sectors.

The council motion states a City of Sanctuary is “a place that provides a welcome and safe place for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants and supports the conditions that will allow people from these backgrounds to feel safe, valued and included in Belfast.”

It adds: “This commitment to become a Council of Sanctuary does not seek to provide preferential treatment to one community over another, instead it recognises that during the arrival, settlement and integration journey, asylum seekers, refugees and migrants face many challenges and that as city leaders we will play our part in working to build a culture of welcome, equality and inclusion.”

Councillors agreed to “challenge anti-refugee and anti-migrant attitudes wherever they are found” and to “continue to understand the lived experience of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants living in Belfast”.

Councillors also agreed to develop an internal Race Equality and Diversity Action Plan, that will review how the council delivers diversity in its workforce.

Ulster Unionist councillor Dr John Kyle brought the motion at Belfast City Council

However, during the debate a number of elected representatives poured scorn on Northern Ireland’s response to recent refugee emergencies, specifically the current crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Kyle told the chamber: “All of us who have worked with asylum seekers will know that the asylum system in the UK is seriously dysfunctional.

“The ‘hostile environment’ adopted by the Home Office risks further traumatising already vulnerable adults and children.

“Most of us will have met refugees and asylum seekers who have been left in limbo because of the inadequacies of our asylum processing system. Many have been waiting for years with no end in sight.

“Housed in accommodation that is often unsatisfactory and inadequate, they are expected to live on £37.75 a week, and not allowed to work. They may have significant medical needs, difficulty accessing medical and dental care.

“This is an entirely unacceptable state of affairs. Rendered powerless, lacking the agency and dignity of purpose that comes from employment.

“We need a fairer, faster, more efficient system to decide people will be granted protection, and a system that treats people with dignity.”

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said the model the British Government has adopted with Homes for Ukraine and sponsorship is “outsourcing their asylum duties”.

“The Scottish Government and the Welsh Government have managed to get around the limitations Westminster has put on us by adopting the super sponsor model,” he added.

“They have decided that they as governments will be the sponsors themselves.

“Particularly in Scotland, where there was a clear political will, they moved at speed, and they managed to bring in the safeguarding which is hugely important, particularly in the context of Ukraine, in which we have a huge gendered aspect to those seeking refuge. The majority of them are women and children.”

He added: “The Scots managed to do that, the Welsh managed to do that, and we have failed. In Northern Ireland we have taken approximately 500, or agreed to take 500, from the conflict in Ukraine.

“In the same period of time in the Republic of Ireland, they have taken 17,000, because the government down there is willing to live up to its international obligations to provide asylum.”

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said: “Stormont has failed to get powers devolved so that we can provide a proper area of sanctuary for people who come here – not even challenging the Home Office hostile environment policies, but silently, complicitly implementing them.”