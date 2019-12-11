Councillors in Ards back call for water refill stations

The scheme will require ratification at the full meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council later this month.

The facilities are a step closer in Ards and North Down Borough Council after unanimous agreement on a motion.

Alliance councillor Gillian Greer welcomed the environment committee's decision to support her proposal to install water refill stations.

She said: "Ards and North Down Borough Council has the largest coastline in Northern Ireland. Installing water bottle refill stations will help encourage a growing culture of using personal, reusable bottles to tackle single-use plastic, reduce the amount of plastic washing up along our coastline, and further enhance the 'refillution' scheme in Ards and North Down.

"We all recognise the need to drastically reduce the amount of single-use plastics in our lives."

The scheme will require ratification at the full meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council later this month.