Councillors ‘must be protected from intimidation’ after poodle remark in MEA Council meeting

Councillors are in “growing need” to be protected from intimidation in council chambers after it was suggested a “leash” should be put on a DUP representative.

At last month’s Mid and East Antrim Borough (MEA) Council meeting, TUV councillor Timothy Gaston told the council’s interim chief executive that she should “put a leash on the poodle” when responding to the DUP’s John McDermott.

MEA interim chief executive Valerie Watts said during August’s monthly meeting on Monday, that councillors should be protected after Mr McDermott asked why Mr Gaston’s comments were omitted from the previous meeting’s minutes.

Mr McDermott said: “Last month, I was subjected to an insult from one of the members of the TUV.

“That comment is not included in the minutes. Now rightly or wrongly, I am asking why. I tend to suspect there is a bit of sanitation going on.”

Ms Watts said she has been reviewing the situation and that the Local Government Association “recognises the growing need to protect councillors from intimidation”.

“I am also well aware some councillors and officers have been subjected to abuse, to threats and intimidation which in turn undermines the principles of free speech, democratic engagement and political debate,” she added.

“One of the rules of general advice on handling intimidation or unwarranted comments towards councillors or employees is to keep an accurate record of any intimidatory or abusive communication, behaviour or comments.

“Therefore, I have ruled that the minute of the full council meeting is amended to include councillor Gaston’s remarks.”

Mayor Noel Williams reminded that under the Local Government Act, councillors must not make any “vexatious, malicious or frivolous” comments or complaints against other councillors or anyone who works for or on behalf of council.

“Under the Councillors’ Code of Conduct, members are expected and indeed held to account for showing respect to all fellow councillors and indeed officers of council in the chamber at all times,” he said.