Councillors reconsider ‘Ruby Murray Park’ name after residents rejection but still pay tribute to famed singer in new title

Belfast City Council has had to reconsider the naming of a portion of public land in the Village area of south Belfast in tribute to a famous singer from the city, following opposition from residents.

Plans to rename a small park at the junction of Nubia Street and Moltke Street, ‘Ruby Murray Park’ - after a request from Blackstaff Community Development Association - was overturned under protest from locals.

The space will now be called ‘the Ruby Murray Village Green’.

Ruby Florence Murray was born in Moltke Street, Donegall Road, in 1935 and became one of the most popular singers in Britain and Ireland in the 1950’s - scoring ten UK chart single hits between 1954 and 1959.

She made pop chart history in March 1955 by having five hits in the Top Twenty in a single week.

She was an actress, performing on film with Frankie Howard, and had her own television show in the 50’s.

Her popularity led to her name being adopted in Cockney rhyming slang as a rhyme for ‘curry.

The phrase ‘have a ruby’ appears in various episodes of the TV comedy series Only Fools and Horses.

At the recent full Belfast City Council meeting, DUP councillor Tracy Kelly suggested an amendment to a decision made by the council’s People and Communities Committee last month.

She said: “It was proposed to the committee that the area be named the Ruby Murray Park on the basis that it was supported by the community.

“I want to state that Ruby Murray was a Village legend, many have no issue with the name, and are in fact very proud of Ruby and her achievements. The older generation in particular have very many fond memories of her.

“But I have been contacted by many in the area who claimed no community consultation took place, and they didn’t get any say in this naming. I had asked the officers to make sure a consultation did take place, but so many have been in touch to say that didn’t happen.

“The green area in Moltke Street is separate from the play park, and it has been called the Village Green for many years now. Locals have gotten used to calling it that, and they want that name to be included in the process.

“I have had many conversations with the community, and I want to propose it is named the Ruby Murray Village Green.”

The amendment was unanimously agreed in the chamber.

A Radius housing association development in 2014 created the open space at the junction of Nubia Street and Moltke Street.

Calls from the local community to use the new space as a village green and play park came to fruition in 2019 when the council approved the land transfer from Radius housing association to council ownership.

There are a number of tributes to Ruby Murray across the city, including a Blue Plaque dedicated to her at the Ulster Hall.

Her image is painted alongside a host of famous Ulster faces in the passageway mural facing the Duke of York Bar, Commercial Court.