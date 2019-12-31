Councillors say 'no place for guns on our streets' after two shooting incidents in Belfast

Political representatives have said there is "no place for guns on our streets" after two shooting incidents in Belfast on Monday evening.

Police are investigating after a number of shots were fired at the front door of a house in north Belfast.

The incident happened in the Torrens Road area at around 7.20pm. Shots were also fired at a car parked nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

Shots have been fired at the front door of a house in North Belfast in a second gun attack in the city on Monday evening. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said: "The shooting last night was a brutal attack committed by criminals who need to face justice. No one can be allowed to intimidate this community.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured but it was still a frightening incident for the local community. They deserve better than the fear and anxiety that comes from attacks like these.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer people here. We’re trying to build a better North Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police."

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said: “Thankfully no one was hurt in this reckless attack, but it could have been much worse.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of shots being fired in the Torrens Road area of north Belfast/ Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to police.”

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was shot in both legs in the west of the city around half an hour after the shooting incident in north Belfast.

Two men entered a property in the Divismore Park area at 7.45pm and shot the man in both legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

An older woman was present in the house at the time of the incident. Although she was not injured, she has been left extremely traumatised by the incident.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said: “This is the last thing the community needs or wants, particularly during the Christmas holiday period.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to police.”

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: "Attacks like this are reckless and involve a high and sustained level of violence. Those carrying out these attacks don’t care about the psychological damage they are causing to those they have injured or anyone witnessing these attacks.

“Those who are involved in violent criminal acts of this nature do not represent the interests of any community nor contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities."

Police have appealed for anyone with information about these incidents to contact detectives on 101.