Councillors seek answers over distribution of arts funding as Belfast received 11 times more than Derry

The Department for Communities was expected to address the funding disparity at a meeting on Tuesday

The scenes in Derry at St Patrick's Day this year. Credit: Martin McKeown.

The Department for Communities and Arts Council NI have been criticised for failing to demonstrate “regional balance” when allocating arts funding to councils across Northern Ireland.

At a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee, Councillor Rory Farrell praised the North West Carnival Initiative for a “very successful” and “absolutely wonderful” St Patrick’s Day parade it recently delivered.

NW Carnival Initiative is an arts organisation in Derry which specialises in the delivery of illuminated carnival creations such as the Halloween Carnival Parades and Awakening the Walls presentations.

The group also supports local community groups and artists to develop creative skills.

At a previous council meeting the NW Carnival Initiative was asked about support it received from the Arts Council which is funded by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Out of a pot of around £25 million from the exchequer Belfast received £18.93 million while Derry City and Strabane was given £1.76 million.

Both received additional allocations from national lottery grants, bringing Belfast’s total to £22.34 million and Derry and Strabane’s to £3.02 million.

SDLP Cllr Farrell said the DfC had been invited to come before the council since September 2021 to discuss a “more regionally balanced approach to Arts Council funding”.

Representatives from the department had agreed to attend on Tuesday, April 12.

However, the matter was not included on the agenda and nobody from the department appeared to answer questions.

A council officer said the department had indeed agreed to attend but “just last week” an “issue cropped up” and it has to be rearranged for an upcoming committee meeting.

“It was something beyond everyone’s control, they had to pull out today,” he added.

Cllr Farrell said it was “disappointing” that nobody from the department turned up and there was now no opportunity to gain an understanding of their approach to balanced regional funding.

Referring to the aforementioned funding figures, he said: “That is not fair, that is not balanced. It is not in the vicinity of being fair or balanced.

“We have been waiting for the meeting since September last year. Then three weeks out from an election we are told it is not going to happen.

“It needs to happen because this issue is not going away and action needs to be taken straight away.

“They need to come here and tell us how they are going to do things differently because the status quo is unsustainable.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue suggested the short notice decision not to attend may be due to purdah - the period leading up to an election, during which government departments generally refrain from making any new announcements.

She added that DfC and the Arts Council need to explain the rationale around funding and what can be done to “make things better” in future.

Cllr Logue said if purdah was the issue then the department “certainly needs to come in after the election, as soon as possible”.

In response a council officer clarified that it was nothing to do with purdah, the department “just said it was unavoidable due to another commitment they had”.

The DfC said it has begun work on a new co-designed cultural strategy.

A DfC spokesman said: “Responsibility for the allocation of the Covid recovery funds for the arts rested with the Arts Council, within a policy framework set by the Department.

"Assessment of individual applications and decision making on their artistic merits was, properly, a matter for the Arts Council.”

The Arts Council of NI said public funding it administers by the Arts Council is allocated to organisations and individuals following a “robust, competitive application process where quality of the proposal is key.”

A spokesperson added: “All applicants outline, in detail, how any public funding received would be spent.

"ACNI does not dictate where public funding is spent but encourages all clients to provide as wide access to the arts as possible for audiences across NI.”