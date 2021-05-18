Councillor’s unguarded comments caught on mic in remote meeting gaffe

The councillor's remarks were picked up during a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

A member of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has fallen foul of technology by making remarks during a remote committee meeting while believing his microphone was muted.

Despite insisting his mic was off, Ulster Unionist councillor Robert Irvine’s comments were clearly heard.

A lengthy and fractious discussion at a meeting of the policy and resources committee around new governance arrangements for council meetings had just ended when the gaffe happened.

Despite the best efforts of the committee chair to alert Mr Irvine, it was not enough.

Councillor Stephen McCann was attempting to move to the next item on the agenda when Mr Irvine was heard to say: “I don’t know. I couldn’t care less, to be honest. They’re all arguing among themselves.”

Trying to be helpful, Mr McCann advised him: “If you could just make sure you’re on mute before you continue, it might be better.”

“I was on mute there,” Mr Irvine retorted.

Mr McCann:replied: “No, we could hear you loud and clear.”

It is not the first time Mr Irvine has encountered microphone issues, but on the previous occasion he found himself on the other side of the situation as chair of the council’s planning committee while members were discussing a proposed retail park.

The meeting in December was tense, with opinion split around the application by Elm Grange Limited to develop a £15.5million park on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

After both sides aired their submissions, the floor was opened for committee members to ask questions.

During the course of a response by the developer’s representative Eamon Loughrey, muffled interference was heard.

Mr Loughrey paused and asked: “Did someone speak?”

Councillor Irvine told him: “There’s background noise. Don’t worry.”

Mr Loughrey resumed but only managed a few words before the background noise morphed into speech.

Two male voices were then heard in conversation before one made a derogatory remark containing an expletive.

Mr Loughrey then asked: “Did I hear that correctly?”

While the chair was unable to say who made the remark, he told Mr Loughrey: “It’s not directed at you. It’s obviously feedback from somebody’s microphone. Carry on.”

Mr Loughrey said: “I thought I heard an expletive toward me.”

The chair agreed but insisted the comment was not directed at him.

The council was later asked why the issue was omitted from meeting minutes.

A spokesperson replied: “Following investigation, the council was able to identify that the expletive which was heard was background noise from the microphone of an external individual who had speaking rights at the meeting. The individual’s microphone was muted by the chair when the incident occurred.”

The response stopped short of identifying the individual concerned.