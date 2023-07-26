Councillors unite in opposition against car parking charges at Carrickfergus Castle

Carrickfergus councillors have united in their opposition to the planned introduction of charges at one of the last remaining free car parks in the town centre.

It was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last month to commence a 12-week consultation process “as soon as possible” looking at the introduction of charges at Carrickfergus Castle car park.

According to council minutes, however, the decision had “already been taken by council during the rates setting process”, councillors were told.

Charges are also to be introduced at three council-run car parks in Ballymena town centre – two at Mount Street and another at Broughshane Street.

At last month’s meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, councillors agreed to the introduction of an all-day parking ticket for workers at a cost of £2.50 and a six-monthly fee of £250.

On Wednesday, Carrickfergus and Knockagh’s 10 elected representatives issued a joint statement voicing their opposition to the new parking charges in Carrick.

The statement said: “All 10 Carrickfergus councillors are absolutely against the introduction of any charges to this car park which is used by local people working and shopping in our town centre as well as those visiting the town.

“We feel that placing additional costs on working families especially during the current cost of living crisis is nothing short of scandalous as well as the potential damage to our front-line tourism product.

“We want to assure our constituents that we are united on this issue and will be fighting it at every available opportunity.”

An online petition opposing the introduction of any car parking charges at Carrickfergus Castle car park by the council has been established by DUP councillor Marc Collins and has attracted more than 360 signatures after just a few hours.

One of those who has voiced opposition is hotelier Kirsty Fallis of Dobbins Inn, who commented: “As a business owner in the town, over the years I have seen changes come and go, charges put into place over time and a reduction in footfall on all the town centre streets.

“The visitors to our town ask where is the shopping area and it’s sometimes hard to tell them.

“Applying charges to the main free car park in our town will potentially lead to job losses and even more reduction in footfall.

“The coaches that park at the Castle car park to let off the tourists to go see the castle would potentially now not even stop and just drive on past.

“People who work in the town use this car park and I would be certain that they can’t afford to pay for a full day of parking. This really must not be allowed to happen.”

A council spokesperson said earlier this week: “Charges are being introduced to help offset the pressures council faced in keeping rates to as low as level as possible.”