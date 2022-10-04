Councillors write to Jeffrey Donaldson urging Executive reform as Belfast residents face 12.5% rate increase

A Sinn Fein councillor has urged the Executive to reform after telling Belfast City Council that rates for NI councils are estimated to increase by over 12% next year.

Councillor Matt Garrett said that in a committee meeting last week, members were told there are pressures of an estimated “£85-90m for the 2022/23 financial year”.

He noted that 85% of the funds that councils in Northern Ireland receive are from rate returns.

Last week, the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee agreed that a letter should be forwarded to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, encouraging the DUP to “engage immediately with the other political parties in order to form an Executive to address the cost-of-living crisis”.

The motion to send the letter was passed with 13 members voting for and five against.

Mr Garrett added that the Executive was key to helping fund councils during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the current cost-of-living crisis merits the same help.

“Councils were facing closures of their community and leisure centres and were losing revenue,” he said.

“It was the Executive and Government departments that gave the councils £105m to help them mitigate themselves through that crisis.

“Here we find ourselves facing the same problem, with £85-90m worth of cost pressures in the council and the only way we can deal with that is to put our rates up into double-digit figures.

“That is not acceptable.”

Fellow Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie added: “We’re talking about a 12.5% increase on the rates, a 600% increase on our highest rate ever. It’s absolutely scary.”

He sympathised with those already struggling with energy bill hikes and increased food costs as “now they're going to get a massive, massive increase on their rates”.

“I get that there are issues around the protocol, but this is much more important here and now,” he said.

“We’re going to be facing huge decisions as to how we put our rates up in this council.

“People in working class unionist areas, no matter where they are, are going to feel the impact of this.”

A DUP spokesman responded “The NI Protocol is driving up the prices on our shelves, placing a 25% tariff on steel for our roads, schools, play parks, houses and hospitals and jeopardising our medicine supplies for humans and animals.

“It must be replaced with sensible arrangements which unionists can support.

“The best way to restore devolution is for the Government to expedite the NI Protocol Bill and deal with the protocol.

“Everyone who delays the Bill is delaying the restoration of devolution.”