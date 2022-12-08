Council’s North West 200 funding partnership receives approval after legal call-in

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has entered into a funding partnership with the NW200 event

A controversial funding partnership between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the North West 200 (NW200) motorcycle event has been given the green light.

Members approved the funding during a behind-closed-doors discussion at Tuesday night’s full council meeting after legal advice was presented to council.

An official told a previous meeting that council had provided £179,000 to the event in 2022, with the figure set to rise by another £96,000 under the new funding partnership.

NW200 organisers, Coleraine and District Motor Club, said the partnership was an important development in securing the future of the event, which was not run in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The North West 200 motorcycle races play a vital role in the economy of Northern Ireland’s north coast area, attracting millions of pounds of revenue from visitors to the event,” said a spokesperson.

"Coleraine and District Motor Club are delighted a funding package for the 2023 event has finally been agreed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"That support, which will see the council build the course and supply office accommodation alongside providing financial backing, is vital to secure the event’s future.

"The organisers can now proceed with organising next year’s race week which will take place on May 7 to 13.”

Before Tuesday’s funding partnership was agreed, DUP councillor John McAuley proposed that council agree to build the course and provide office accommodation for the management team in 2023, during October’s full council meeting.

However, he added the NW200 must provide a detailed business plan for the commercialisation of the event to make it self-funding within five years.

The development of a succession plan regarding the event’s management was also a condition attached to the proposal.

Other councillors at October’s meeting raised concerns however, with independent councillor Pádraig McShane saying the NW200 was running “on the good grace of its creditors”.

UUP councillor William McCandless said to cancel a significant event with just months to go would be “foolhardy”.

“It's a major revenue-generator; we've known that for years on the north coast. Let's put the checks and balances on this, so we know exactly, rather than speculating,” he said.

After its approval, the proposal became subject to a call-in motion, with the subsequent legal opinion prior to Tuesday night’s decision at Cloonavin.

Limavady councillor Aaron Callan welcomed the partnership’s confirmation.

“We are pleased to see the partnership between council and NW200 formalised further and that next year’s event is now secured,” he said.

“This is the biggest event held in Northern Ireland and a massive boost to our local economy.

“There is a need to look at the future of the event and to make sure it is sustainable for the future which we have agreed as part of the package that went through council.”

Sinn Féin councillor Leanne Peacock said they did not support the proposal.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is currently the biggest funder of the North West 200 and have significantly increased their contribution to the event in recent years,” she said.

“Sinn Féin did not support the proposal to increase the funding by £96,000 as we did not believe in the midst of a cost of living crisis and pressures on council resources that it was appropriate to further burden ratepayers.”