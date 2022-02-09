Councils warned over possible 'strike action' with bin collections among services that could be disrupted

Bin collections have already been disrupted recently because of staff shortages due to Covid-19

Local councils have been warned that bin collections are among services that could be disrupted if threatened industrial action goes ahead.

The trade union Unite has indicated that strike action is a “definite possibility” among its membership in councils, the Housing Executive and the Education Authority.

Correspondence to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council from Unite was listed for discussion behind closed doors at the February meeting of the local authority on Monday.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors were also advised about the possibility of industrial action.

In a report to the council’s Policy and Governance Committee, which met on Tuesday, councillors were informed that strike action is possible if half of Unite trade union members vote in favour of a walk-out.

The report said: “Members are advised that correspondence was received from Unite the Union on December 17, providing notice that they are in dispute concerning the pay rates for 2021/2022 for workers whose pay is based on the pay awards made by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services.

“Unite have progressed this with further correspondence received on January 18, providing formal notification to the council of an official industrial action ballot.

“Strike action could be taken at each individual council where a turnout of at least 50% is secured and where members vote in favour of strike action.”

Bin collections in Antrim and Newtownabbey have already been disrupted recently because of staff shortages due to Covid-19.

Unite is balloting members in Northern Ireland’s councils, the Education Authority and Housing Executive on industrial action in pursuit of a 10% pay increase.

Ballot papers have been issued and the vote will remain open until February 24, following what Unite describes as an “insulting” below inflation 1.75% pay offer.

The trade union has warned that any industrial action is likely to “heavily impact” waste collection services, school bus schedules and Housing Executive maintenance.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We have a close working relationship with our union colleagues and remain in regular contact with them. Council has no direct involvement in relation to these pay negotiations as they take place at a national level.”

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Since last April, the cost of living has risen dramatically to more than seven per cent and workers are now confronted with a cost of living catastrophe.

“The 10% pay claim we tabled for 2020/21 reflects our members’ desire to win back some of what has been lost with similar below inflation pay deals in recent years.

“These workers are frontline essential workers and deserve pay reflecting their commitment throughout the pandemic.

“It’s time that dedication is reflected in a decent pay reward.”