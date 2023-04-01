Counter-terrorism operation takes place in Londonderry

The police have conducted a search on a property in Londonderry on Saturday as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) were joined by bomb disposal teams in Derry.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican outfits in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.