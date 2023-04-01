Counter-terrorist operation in Londonderry finds nothing during search

Police say they have found nothing during a search of a property in Londonderry as part of their investigation into the New IRA.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) carried out a “proactive policing operation” in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity.

“Our primary focus is keeping our community safe.

“We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

The New IRA has been the most active of the dissident republican groups in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.