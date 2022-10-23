Country star Nathan Carter pays emotional tribute to Barry Mohan following musician’s death in Co Armagh crash

Country music star Nathan Carter has paid an emotional tribute to folk musician Barry Mohan after the Co Tyrone man died following a crash last week.

In his Sunday World column, the Liverpool-born singer said he will always have “really fond memories” of Mr Mohan, having performed a number of gigs with the 28-year-old's band All Folk’d Up.

Carter described Mohan as being the “life and soul of the party” and having a great love of “the music and the craic”.

He said the news of the death had left him “shocked”.

“Barry and All Folk’d Up have featured here in my Sunday World column many times through the years. The group, whose hits include From Galway to Graceland, are really loved all over the island of Ireland and Barry was an integral part of the line-up that also featured his brother Pauric on lead vocals and banjo.

“They won fans at home and abroad with their rip-roaring live shows and instantly recognisable catchy banjo hooks. Barry added a pumping drive to the band with his guitar licks and fantastic vocal harmonies.

“I worked on and off with Barry for eight years as All Folk’d Up were among the line-up on my first trips out to Spain with fans, and I did about 10 gigs around Ireland with them through the years.

“I also got up and sang with them at the Craic by the Creek festival in greater Manchester, which All Folk’d Up helped to put on the map as an outstanding music event.”

All Folk’d Up were due to perform four shows in England this week, which have since been cancelled.

The band, which is well-known internationally having played residencies at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas and the Cheltenham Festival, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of their friend’s death.

Carter added: “He is gone too soon. Barry was just 28 and the father of a young child.

“My heart goes out to Barry’s family and to his brother Pauric, in particular. To be in a band with your brother to spend four or five nights a week together as performers and then to suffer this tragic loss all of a sudden is devastating for him.

“I will always have really fond memories of Barry who was nothing but great fun and a great person to be around. He loved the music and the craic he was definitely the life and soul of the party.”

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of the Aughnacloy musician on Friday.

Police confirmed the singer and guitarist died when his white Audi A3 car collided with a white Volvo lorry.

In a tragic twist of fate, the incident happened 15 years after his father died in similar circumstances.

Mr Mohan’s father Declan, who was also a prominent traditional musician, died on May 2, 2007 after a traffic accident.

The 42-year-old’s van collided with a car on Carnteel Road, not far from his home in Aughnacloy.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew, who is a close friend of the Mohan family, said: "For Declan to have survived that initial accident and then pass away later is just so tragic.

"This is deeply personal, we’ve know generations of the Mohans all our lives. They’re the best people in the world. They taught my children music, and Marina [Barry’s mother] and Declan gave both their boys a great love of music.”