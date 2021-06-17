County Antrim road crash victim named as Andrew Miller (32) from Belfast

Andrew Millar died following the single road traffic collision on Wednesday

Police have named the 32-year-old man who died in Wednesday’s Co Antrim road traffic collision as Andrew Millar.

The one vehicle collision occurred around 5.30pm at the Ballyhill Road area of Antrim.

A female passenger, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Shortly before 5.30pm, police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballyhill Road. Sadly, Mr Millar was pronounced dead at the scene. “A silver BMW 3 Series was involved in the collision and the Ballyhill Road was closed for a period but has since reopened.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or dash-cam footage, has been asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1481 16/06/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org