County in mourning as three young Tyrone men die in road crash

A fourth man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash on Monday morning

Police at the scene of a fatal RTC on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey on December, 26 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three men aged in their twenties were killed following a two vehicle collision involving a lorry in Co Tyrone, while another man was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the deaths following the crash in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy.

It is understood all of the victims were from the Co Tyrone area.

The four men were travelling in a car when it collided with a lorry around 1.50am.

“Three males, all aged in their twenties sadly died at the scene,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI. “A fourth male, also in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

The Omagh Road was closed until 3pm as forensic officers examined both the car and the lorry.

Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley said the news has stunned the whole community.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and of the young man seriously injured in this accident at Garvaghy,” the West Tyrone MP said.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community but everyone will rally around in support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead. I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton said: "At Christmas, when families are gathered together enjoying each other’s company, this is very tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those who have died as a result of the accident and I wish those injured a full recovery.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan added that the “heartbreaking news is deeply shocking and distressing to us all”, while Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said “the entire community in Tyrone is devastated”.

“The death of someone at Christmas is hard to process, especially in such tragic circumstances. I would urge anyone with information on this to pass it to police immediately,” he continued.

Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the 2022 Assembly election, said: “Heartbreaking news this morning, horrible news for the families and loved ones at this time of year.

“Thanks to the emergency services currently dealing with the accident and my thoughts are with all affected by what had happened this morning.”

Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Stephen McCann, said his thoughts are with the families of the three men who lost their lives and the man receiving treatment in hospital.

“I would also pay tribute to the emergency services who were on the scene,” he added.

“The A5 road is notoriously dangerous and been the scene of several crashes over the years. Action needs to be taken to improve its safety."

Police enquires are continuing and the PSNI has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.