Couple celebrate icy engagement in Mourne Mountain igloo

Graeme Shannon pops the question to Sarah Patterson inside igloo that went viral during last week's snow spell

When it comes to engagements - it's one that won't be forgotten- as a Co Down man popped the question inside an igloo.

It comes after local artist Stephen Rooney went viral for building the snow structure last week on Slieve Muck in the Mourne Mountains.

While the project captured the imagination of many online, for Kilkeel man Graeme Shannon (37) and his partner Sarah Patterson (35) the unique venue for their engagement on Sunday was a magical experience.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after they hiked down, Sarah explained she was in “complete shock” after having initially suggested the walk, simply to visit the igloo.

“Graeme and I have been talking about marriage for a while now, but I never imagined it would be today,” said Sarah.

“It was my idea to go up the mountain to see the igloo.

“When I was out in the car waiting on Graeme, he suddenly said he had to go in and speak to my daddy.

“I never thought anything about it at all. Now I know of course he was asking daddy’s permission.

“I didn’t realise how far up the mountain the igloo was.

“Whenever we got up there and saw the igloo, I thought we’d just go back down and have lunch as normal. It didn’t quite turn out like that.

“When we got to the igloo there were people waiting to get photos. They all left, we went in the igloo there was no one else about and that is when he got down on his knee and proposed. I was completely shocked.”

For Graeme the sudden realisation he was going to propose to his partner of three years was a “spur of the moment decision”, so much so that due to the pandemic they don’t even have a ring yet.

“I didn’t really have to plan it as such,” he said.

“I saw Stephen getting publicity for the igloo, it is amazing. I just thought this was the time to do it and what a unique place to do so.

“I got down on one knee and said to her ‘I love you. Can I ask you to marry me from Stephen’s igloo?’”

Jumping into the conversation, Sarah added, “Of course I said yes.”

“Where I live we have a lake beside the house. I always thought if he was going to propose he would propose there,” said Sarah.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think he would propose in an igloo. It was lovely. I am still stunned.

“It was all thanks to Stephen for making the igloo.”

Building blocks: Stephen Rooney with his igloo on Slieve Muck near Spelga Dam

For the artist himself, the events of Sunday left him “in tears”, with Stephen explaining the response to his igloo has gone further than he ever expected.

“Here is something I have just built as a bit of fun and now there is a marriage that has come out of it. It is so exciting,” said Stephen.

“Sarah is actually a friend and neighbour of mine and whenever she rang and announced the engagement I was nearly crying.

“The milder weather setting in means the igloo is only going to be there for another day or two. That’s the beauty it was only a fleeting moment.

“Graeme and Sarah are the first couple in Northern Ireland and probably most of Europe, to get engaged in an igloo, so it’s completely unique.”