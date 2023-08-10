Couple keep their son’s legacy alive with cases for children fighting cancer

Sara and David with some of the suitcases

More than 200 special suitcases are on their way to children with cancer.

They will be distributed in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson, from Banbridge, who died a year ago after battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

Prior to his death, the gaming fan set up a cancer charity called B Positive with parents Sara and David, who continue to run it in their only child’s memory.

Adam also helped design merchandise to raise funds to buy the suitcases for other children with cancer.

Mum Sara said the 240 family-sized suitcases would be filled with emergency toiletries and other items.

She added: “The suitcases were my idea. Adam was diagnosed in Newry on a Monday morning when he was seven. We were blue-lighted to the Royal Hospital in Belfast, and that’s where we had to remain for over 30 nights.

“We all went in the clothes we’d put on that morning. Nobody had anything.”

Living in and out of hospital meant the family accumulated plastic bags containing pyjamas, underwear and toiletries.

This helped Sara come up with the idea she is now putting into practice.

As well as toiletries, the Watsons hope to put baseball caps and blue blankets with Adam’s logo in the suitcases.

“If we can do one small thing to make their situation any easier, then we’re honouring Adam’s memory,” Sara said.

The Watsons’ nightmare began in October 2019 when Adam developed a rash on his arm, before getting a sore throat.

After he became lethargic, his parents took him to Daisy Hill Hospital’s A&E.

Within a week, he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Tests at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children revealed Adam had acute myeloid leukaemia.

Following a course of intensive chemotherapy that ended in February and appeared to have worked, the cancer returned, making a bone marrow transplant Adam’s only chance.

He had a cord blood transplant in May 2021 in Manchester Children’s Hospital, using cells from the umbilical cord of a baby girl whose blood type was B positive. Sadly, it was unsuccessful, and Adam passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 3.

His parents are determined to continue his legacy with B Positive, which NIE Networks — Sara’s employer — has chosen as its charity of the year.

“The suitcases are a vital part of helping children with cancer and their families in Adam’s memory,” Sara said.

“We’ll give them to the children’s hospital, clinic and the Children’s Cancer Unit charity.”

Sara described her son, who attended Abercorn Primary in Banbridge, as an intelligent and lovable child, the loss of whom has turned their world upside down.

“Nothing is the same,” she said.

“You get up each day and go through the motions, but we always remind ourselves that Adam was sick for 33 months and in all that time, there wasn’t a day he didn’t get out of his bed.

“He got up and faced every day with a smile. If there was a wee child crying in the clinic he would try to comfort them.

“Adam was always very concerned about others despite having the biggest fight of his life on his hands.”

Ironically, perhaps, it is Adam who keeps the Watsons going.

Sara added: “Whilst every day is sad for us, if we can help another family then we’re being a bit more Adam-like; that helps us get through each day. Adam didn’t give up so we can’t.”