Couple married in Londonderry Guildhall feel blessed

A couple who got married in Londonderry’s Guildhall as the city enters tough new coronavirus restrictions have said they feel blessed.

Laura Dunseath, from the city, and Gavin Maclure live in Essex.

The historic civic building was opened specifically for their special day, and will continue to facilitate other pre-booked weddings but is closed to the public.

A number of other pre-booked wedding ceremonies are scheduled and will be facilitated to go ahead over the coming days.

The couple have been together for a year and 15 days.

Mr Maclure added: “We are glad to have finally gotten married. We can relax more now.”

The virus has raged through the north west and fresh restrictions were announced by Stormont on Thursday.

Political leaders have agreed to limit hospitality venues to take-away, delivery or outdoor dining only.

Residents have also been advised to limit journeys to walking, cycling and private transport.

Mr Maclure said: “We have still been able to have our special day despite the difficulties occurring in the world.”

The married couple’s reception was in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel and they were told earlier this week that it would be temporarily shut due to an outbreak.

Ms Dunseath clutched her floral bouquet as she said: “We were a bit concerned but it opened yesterday at midday.

“Then we got a phone call this morning to say that the Guildhall would be shut today but they would accommodate our wedding.”

The Guildhall is closed to the public but open for weddings.

She added: “We feel very lucky we have just got our wedding done and dusted without any problems.

“We just feel very blessed that we were able to get it done before the restrictions kicked in and we have not been too badly inconvenienced.”