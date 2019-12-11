Couple shaken after burglars force way into Belfast home

A couple have been left shaken after three men forced their way into a house on Dromore Street in Belfast.

It happened on Tuesday, December 10, at around 7.30pm.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "During the intrusion, the male occupant was hit across the hand.

"The three left with the female occupant’s handbag, which contained a sum of money and bank cards. It is believed they made off in a small black car, in which a fourth man was waiting.

"This has been a distressing ordeal, which has left the couple shaken.

"The burglary happened in a busy residential area, and at a time of the evening when people could still have been out and about, going about their business.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1740 of 10/12/19."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.