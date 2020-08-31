Couple 'shaken but uninjured' in Antrim home petrol bombing

The petrol bombing happened in the Donegore Drive area.

A man and woman aged in their 40s were said to be left shaken but uninjured after the petrol bombing of a home in Antrim.

It happened at Donegore Drive just after midnight on Monday.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the rear window of the house causing damage to a window, with smoke damage also reported to an outside wall.

The fire had burnt itself before the Fire Service arrived at the scene.

Police are investigating and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 65 31/08/20.

An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.