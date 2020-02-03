Couple's terror in baseball bat racist attack in Omagh as mum and boy leap from window to flee thug

The scene of the attack at St Patrick’s Terrace

The race attack victims were living at St Patrick's Terrace, Omagh. Photograph by Declan Roughan

A man has told how his wife jumped from a first floor window of their Co Tyrone home to escape a bat-wielding man who was battering in their front door and threatening to kill her and her child.

The 34-year-old Pakistani man, who was too fearful to be identified, said his 22-year-old Slovakian wife broke her pelvis after jumping from a bedroom window with the couple's three-year-old boy.

The terrifying incident happened at St Patrick's Terrace in Omagh at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police described it as a hate crime.

The distraught father, who has been living in Omagh with his family for just over a year, said he has been left terrified.

He said his wife, who suffered severe pelvic injuries, hid in an alleyway until he came to get her.

"Last night I was at work and my wife rang me," he told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

"She was crying and her voice was shaking. She said that there was a man banging on the door really hard, shouting for her to go home to her own country and threatening to kill her.

"I told her to call police, but she doesn't speak English very well so I called them while running out of work and home.

"When I got there, there was a man with a bat at our front door. I shouted 'hello' loudly at him and he tried to hit me with the bat.

"He was shouting racist abuse at me, telling me to go home and that he was going to kill me.

"I had to pull a bin in front of me to protect myself.

"During all this I didn't realise that my wife had jumped through the bedroom window because she was so terrified that he was going to get into the house to her.

"She was scared that he would get in and kill both her and the baby.

"She jumped from the first floor with our three-year-old son in her arms. She crashed through a plastic roof and landed on her feet.

"The window is quite high and the baby is quite heavy. She broke her pelvis in the fall but she got up and ran and hid with the baby until I was able to come and get her."

The man said his wife now needs surgery for the severe pelvic injuries.

He said he has been left badly shaken and afraid to leave his family alone in their own home.

"Yesterday we were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and they told us she has a broken pelvis and she must go to Belfast for surgery," he added.

"The baby has a sore ankle also and was shocked and terrified by the whole incident.

"I am terrified. I can't leave my wife and baby alone in our own home, I work a night shift.

"The baby is only three years old and is so scared. He told me that someone was coming in the door and that he and Mama had to escape.

"It just makes me terribly sad. It should not be happening. We just want to live quiet, happy lives. We are not disturbing anyone.

"I don't feel angry, I just feel scared. It's a terrible thing that we have to go through."

Omagh Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

"Within the Gallows Hill area there is shock at the brutality of this incident and there is anger right across Omagh as this kind of racially motivated violence is not reflective of the sort of society that Omagh is," he said.

Police have charged a 50-year-old man with a total of eight offences.

These include making threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment.