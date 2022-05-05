Court action looming over discharge of hospital patients into care homes at start of Covid pandemic in Northern Ireland

Daughter of resident who died from Covid signals intent to sue Stormont Department of Health

The Department of Health is facing High Court action over a controversial decision to discharge patients from hospitals into care homes at the start of the pandemic.

A pre-action letter is to be sent to the department stating guidance it issued in March 2020 — put in place as the NHS braced itself for a surge in critically ill patients — “did not consider the risk of transmission from individuals who were asymptomatic”.

The action, which is being brought by the daughter of a woman who died in August 2020 after contracting Covid in the care home where she lived, added: “The failure to consider that was irrational.”

It comes after a ruling from the High Court last week that Government policies on the discharge of patients into care homes was unlawful.

While the judgment related to guidance in England and Wales, Northern Ireland largely followed the same protocols in relation to the management of care homes during the pandemic.

The pre-action letter has pointed out the guidance issued by the Department of Health “appears to be a duplication” of the public health guidance criticised by the High Court last week as unlawful.

The action has asked Stormont’s Department of Health to agree that, in light of last week’s decision, the guidance it issued was “unlawful as it was irrational not to advise that, so far as possible, a patient discharged from hospital — other than one who had tested negative — should be kept apart from other residents for 14 days”.

In May 2020 Professor Martin McKee said moving hospital patients into care homes resulted in residents becoming infected and this then enabled Covid to spread throughout the community.

Prof McKee, a member of the Independent Sage scientific advisory group, appeared in front of the Stormont health committee, where he referred to research he carried out into the spread of diseases in prisons in the former Soviet Union and in mining communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Prof McKee explained prisons, mining communities and care homes were “institutional amplifiers” and once a disease “gets into one of these institutional amplifers, it spreads rapidly”.

He added: “I think to have had, at any time, advised that people in care homes were not at risk was very strange in light of what we know about these facilities, and particularly because we saw exactly this happening on cruise liners at the very beginning — another form, maybe an upmarket form, of institutional amplifier.

“So, I think the issue around care homes, we cannot get away from that.

“One of the factors that will come in any subsequent inquiry looking at the UK has been that we do have a relatively low level of hospital capacity and there was a push to get people out of hospitals to save the NHS, itself a laudable objective.

“But it did mean that people were being taken out of hospitals into care homes and seeding the infection in there and then more broadly in the community, at a time when the testing regime was not well established.”

However, the Department of Health has since rejected concerns residents leaving hospital and returning to care homes was a significant source of transmission.

A Department of Health-commissioned report, published in November 2020, was unable to find a correlation between discharges from hospitals and infection rates in care homes.

The research also found the decision to discharge people to care homes during the first pandemic surge was not driven by ministerial or departmental communications and all decisions were clinically-based.