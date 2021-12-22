Court told of 131 charges against staff accused of abuse in Muckamore Abbey

Key evidence is based on CCTV footage, says prosecution

Eight members of staff from Muckamore Abbey Hospital have been charged with more than 100 offences in relation to the neglect and abuse of eight mental health patients.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that while there are close to 7,000 pages of evidence and statements, the key evidence against the five men and three women is based on CCTV footage.

None of the defendants appeared in court and none of the facts surrounding the charges were opened, but defence lawyers told the court they were seeking an adjournment to give them time to read the papers and watch the footage.

The eight defendants are:

• Naoife Donnell (38), Red Row, Portglenone — six complainants, 19 charges;

• James Houston (36), Elliotts Place, Strangford — six complainants, 22 charges;

• Aaron McFetridge (36), Rosses Stables, Ballymena — six complainants, 24 charges;

• Dorothy Irwin (58), Glenburn Ave, Glynn — five complainants, 17 charges;

• Stephen Nixon (age unknown), Creevy Avenue, Belfast — six complainants, 34 charges;

• Danielle Gallagher (30), Dermot Crescent, Newtownabbey — six complainants, 23 charges;

• Darren O’Kane (33), Creeve Court, Randalstown — seven complainants, 38 charges;

• Darren O’Loan (35), Aghaboy Gardens, Antrim — four complainants, 19 charges.

In total, there are 131 separate offences of false imprisonment, wilful neglect and ill treatment across the mammoth indictment, which includes 39 offences where two or more defendants are jointly charged on various counts.

The charges were allegedly committed against the eight complainants — five men and three women — on various dates between April 25 and September 14, 2017.

In addition, Gallagher, Houston, Irwin and Nixon face a total of 16 charges of making false entries on mental health documents. The charges arise following a lengthy PSNI investigation into allegations of abuse by staff at the mental health facility operated by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust on the outskirts of Antrim.

To date, 27 people have been arrested, with a public inquiry scheduled to begin in the spring next year. In court, prosecuting counsel David McNeill told District Judge Nigel Broderick he had been working on the case for more than a year.

He revealed that legal papers and a USB stick containing the relevant CCTV footage had been served on the various defence legal teams two weeks ago. He said that footage had been separated into folders and sub folders relevant to each defendant so the defence representatives would not need to trawl through footage unnecessarily.

“There’s a compilation of footage and there should be a breakdown that shows what is relevant to each client,” Mr McNeill told the court.

One of the defence barristers said he would be writing to Legal Services seeking a certificate of exceptionality for enhanced legal aid in the case.

Asking for the case to be put back for a month, they suggested to the judge that by that stage, the lawyers should have a better picture how much time they will need to prepare and progress the case.

Adjourning the case to January 18, DJ Broderick suggested the legal representatives “open lines of communication” to make case management easier.