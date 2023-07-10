Cousin of classroom assistant who died waiting for ambulance says ‘no one should have to lose a loved one that way’

In April of last year the NIAS apologised after Newry woman Jody Keenan died while waiting more than 45 minutes for an ambulance after she collapsed while on a night out in the city.

Ms Keenan was on her way home following a night with friends and family when she became ill and collapsed.

The 39-year-old classroom assistant’s friends called 999 and were told there would be a wait for an ambulance as the only available crew was in Belfast.

Two ambulances eventually arrived, including one from Belfast, 45 minutes later. Sadly Jody died despite efforts to resuscitate her, including by her own mother, who gave her CPR.

Slieve Gullion councillor Aoife Finnegan is Jody’s cousin. She spoke about the devastating impact Jody’s death has had on the family, especially the circumstances of her death, when she died on the street while waiting for an ambulance.

“Jody’s death came as such a shock to us and she is sorely missed to this day by her family, friends and the whole community,” she said.

“”It’s left a painful void not only with us as her family but with everyone she knew and it’s one that can’t be filled.

“She was just the best, even though she had a health condition she still faced every day with a smile and lived her life to the fullest.

“Wherever she went, everyone always said that what stood out about her was her kindness and just how caring she was.

"No one should have to lose a loved one in the way that we lost Jody, what happened to her is the very real cost to families everywhere of cuts to our Health Service.”

Speaking about the tragic case at meeting of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in March, NIAS Assistant Director Mark Cochrane addressed Ms Finnegan.

“I know this is something that your family will never get over,” he said.

“We know that things could have been better and learning from what has happened is very important.”

“Hopefully now we know what happened, we can do better and those aspects that needed to be changed have done so.”