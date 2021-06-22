Covid-19: 9,000 Northern Ireland students to receive extra disruption payment 

Thousands of students at Queen’s and Ulster universities are set to receive an additional £495 payment for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 9,000 students from lower income backgrounds will receive the Covid-19 bursary on top of a £500 payment from the Stormont Executive to about 40,000 students across Northern Ireland.

Additional money was also provided to support students facing financial hardship as part of that scheme.

The scheme is awarded based on information on household incomes held by the Student Loans Company (SLC) and students cannot apply for it. Instead, they will be contacted directly by their university.

An initial £500 Covid disruption payment was announced by the then Economy Minister Diane Dodds in February, which totalled about £22m to provide the payment to all full-time higher education students in Northern Ireland.

However, part-time and non-EU students here were not eligible and students from Northern Ireland taking degree courses elsewhere were also not given the payment.

The National Union of Students and Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI) called for the £500 payment to be extended to those students and to those in further education.

An additional £10m was later provided by the Executive to support students facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s now led to Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) making additional payments of £495 to a number of students.

At UU, 5,467 students will receive an additional bursary, along with 3,669 students identified at QUB.

A spokesperson for UU said eligible students were being contacted directly by the university and added that some part-time students who were not eligible for the £500 payment would receive the bursary.

“A Covid-19 bursary of £495 is now being issued to eligible students whose household income is lower than the Northern Ireland median,” the university said in a statement to the BBC.

“This payment is made possible by the Department for the Economy’s financial support package in recognition of the significant challenges faced by university students during the pandemic.”

They added: “A Covid-19 education grant of £495 will be issued to part-time students in receipt of a tuition fee grant, and registered with Ulster University in February 2021.

“This payment reflects the commitment to provide assistance to those students in most financial need and who were excluded from the initial Covid disruption payment under the criteria set by the department.

“We are currently in the process of contacting those eligible part-time students directly. As this is a grant for study, it does not impact upon any means-tested benefits part-time students may receive.”

Guidance for students on the UU website said the payment was made to students last week.

“We are writing to all students eligible for this payment and it will be paid directly into the student’s bank account around June 18,” they said.