Covid-19 inquiry opens into NI Executive decisions during pandemic

A UK-wide inquiry has begun scrutinising decisions made by the NI Executive during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tribunal has been set up to examine the impact of the public health emergency and the government's response to it.

A module has on Wednesday been opened which will examine decisions made between early January 2020 and May 2022 by key decision-makers in the Executive.

It includes the First Minister, deputy First Minister and other Ministers. The Inquiry will pay particular attention to early January and late March 2020, when the first national lockdown was imposed.

A preliminary hearing will be heard in late autumn and will also later hear evidence in summer 2023, including from witnesses in Northern Ireland.

The application process to become a core participant for Module 2, which deals with the Westminster government, opens on Wednesday and will close on September 23. Module 2C deals specifically with Northern Ireland.

Core participants are individuals, organisations or institutions that have a specific interest in the work of the Inquiry.

Core Participants can access evidence relevant to this investigation, make opening and closing statements at Inquiry hearings and suggest lines of questioning to Inquiry Counsel.

Baroness Heather Hallett, Chair of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry said:

“The Inquiry has started its Module 2C investigations, scrutinising core political and administrative decision-making of the Northern Ireland Executive. Related modules will allow me to look at decisions taken for the UK and in England, Scotland and Wales.

“My team and I will establish what was understood about Covid-19 at the time, what information was available in Northern Ireland and how and why key decisions were made, especially early in the pandemic.

“I will be taking evidence next year in Northern Ireland to build a full picture of the challenges faced by the Northern Ireland Executive and how it chose to confront them.”