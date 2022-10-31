Covid-19 lockdown may be contributing to rise in hip fracture cases in Northern Ireland

Health officials believe the Covid-19 lockdown may have played a part in an increase in the number of people sustaining a fractured hip.

A recent meeting of the Belfast Trust board was told staff are struggling to cope with demand on the trauma and orthopaedic service.

An official target states that, where clinically appropriate, 95% of patients should wait no longer than 48 hours for inpatient treatment for hip fractures.

However, according to the Quality Management System report presented to the board, Belfast Trust’s performance stood at 73% in August 2022.

This is despite the trust operating on more hip fracture patients than ever before.

“Some of this is about the rise in demand that we see in the trauma on the Royal site,” said Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of the trust.

“We are now delivering all of our commissioned trauma list, in fact more than we have ever done.

“I think we are up to 43 a week and even with that, that is not meeting the demand that we are now seeing at the front door.”

According to the statistics, 73 neck of femur fractures presented at the trust in August this year, which was 25 more than in August last year.

Of the 73 cases, 27% waited longer than 48 hours for treatment.

This compares to 48 fractured hips in August last year, when 15 — or 31% — waited longer than 48 hours for inpatient treatment.

The document has also revealed the median percentage of patients who have undergone inpatient treatment for a hip fracture within 48 hours has decreased since April 2022.

Most recently, it has dropped almost as low as the 12 months between April 2019 and April 2020.

Officials were asked whether there is any explanation for the increase in people suffering fractured hips.

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of the trust, said: “We do think there has been some de-conditioning across some of our older population which happened during Covid.

“People were more socially isolated and weren’t out and about, we don’t fully understand it, but we believe that may be a factor.”

Dr Jack said the trust has raised its concerns over its ability to meet demand with officials at the Strategic Planning and Performance Group within the Department of Health.

The comments are not the first time concerns have been raised over the unintended consequences on health as a result of the official pandemic response.

In July 2020, a rapid review of the mental health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland found a range of restrictions of services “may have exacerbated the symptoms of individuals already in contact with services”.

Concerns have also been voiced that young children are more susceptible to potentially serious respiratory viral infections due to a reduction in immunity resulting from time spent in lockdown.

However, at the time of the lockdowns, it was argued that limiting the spread of Covid-19 helped to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed by patients hospitalised by the virus.