Covid-19: Ministers agree to remove Portugal from travel green list

Portugal has been added to the amber list for Northern Ireland holidaymakers.

Ministers agreed holidaymakers will have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to Northern Ireland.

It follows an agreement reached by the UK government. The move will come into affect from 4am on Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, the Executive announced its green list of 12 countries which included Portugal. The latest decision is likely to spark anger among holidaymakers.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport described the decision as "incredibly disappointing for everyone affected".

"We understand and appreciate that safety comes first but this news is another devastating blow for our industry," they said.

"As we continue to ease lockdown measures and the vaccination programme is progressing well we remain optimistic that summer holidays to Europe will be a reality."

And the UK’s second largest tour operator Jet2 has cancelled all international flights and holidays up to July 1 as a result of the announcement.

The programme up to June 24 had been suspended following the original green list announcement but Thursday’s changes - including moving Portugal, Madeira and the Azores to the amber list - has prompted them to delay the restart yet again.

CEO Steve Heapy said: “Where customers are affected by any programme changes outlined above, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund, and our team of travel experts will be in touch to help them to rebook their summer getaway.”

If travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the amber list whether directly or via another country, proof of a negative Covid test result taken up to three days before departure must be provided. Holidaymakers must also book post arrival testing and also self-isolate for 10 days.

Advice from the UK government has said you should not holiday in red or amber destinations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Portugal has seen a doubling of infection rates since the previous travel review.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago are also set be added to the red list from 4am on Tuesday.

There have been no additions to the green list.

The Stormont Executive also took decisions around hospitality at its weekly meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday morning following a paper submitted by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

Ministers agreed to end the table service requirement for unlicensed premises such as cafes, as well as for buffets.

This decision will require new legislation to be passed. It’s understood that the departments of health and the economy will work together on the move.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: "I am pleased that the Executive agreed my proposal to remove the table service requirement for unlicensed restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. These changes will come into effect for the weekend.

"The hospitality industry and the trade bodies have worked incredibly hard to put in place safety measures and mitigations to keep customers safe.

"This decision will enable those outlets that provide buffets and carveries to resume service, as well as fast food and multi-outlets where customers choose food at a counter before sitting down. This includes those in shared seating areas in shopping centres and motorway services."