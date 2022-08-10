Covid-19 Northern Ireland: Expert is ‘optimistic’ autumn wave can be avoided

A leading immunology expert believes high Omicron infection rates should protect the general population against an autumn wave of Covid — unless a new variant emerges.

Professor of Experimental Immunology, Kingston Mills, has also said it would be a mistake to offer vaccine booster doses before an updated, and more effective vaccine, becomes available in Europe over the coming months.

During the most recent study week between July 14–July 20, the Department of Health estimated that 113,400 people in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 — around 1 in 16 people.

In the week ending July 29, the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) reported 22 Covid-related deaths, taking the total to 4,774 since the pandemic began.

However, a decision was taken in April to close free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing sites, leaving people to register their own lateral flow tests.

Professor Mills said it is “guess work” to predict the true Covid-19 infection numbers at present.

The Trinity College Dublin Professor said the official numbers are unreliable because people are self-diagnosing but “a lot” are not reporting those results.

People now look upon Covid as a common illness which doesn’t need to be reported, but, he is adamant it is a disease that merits accurate reporting.

“There’s no doubt that Omicron BA. 4 and BA. 5 variants are less severe than the original virus or Delta in terms of lung disease,” Professor Mills explained.

“People don’t seem to get a severe lung infection but they can get pretty severe illness that can result in people having to go to bed for three or four days. So, it’s not trivial.

“Others seem to get very mild disease; it’s very much an age thing, although not all young people who get it have mild disease, some do have severe disease, so it’s very mixed.

“Certainly in older people the risks are an awful lot higher with being hospitalised or getting severe diseases and that is borne out by the stats. If you look at the people in hospital, the vast majority are over 65.”

In terms of the risks of reinfection, he said vaccines are clearly preventing “severe disease” and hospitalisation but do not protect against infection.

The most common symptoms at present are sore throats, respiratory tract problems, fevers, headaches — but not severe lung problems associated with past versions of the virus.

Professor Mills commented: “You can’t presume because you’re vaccinated you’re not going to get infected if you come into contact with somebody who is infected.

“What has been reported in the last few days, a study from Qatar, where they looked at people recently infected, somebody who had Omicron is much, much less unlikely to get BA. 4 or BA. 5 — they are the circulating strain in most countries around the world — it’s the one that’s very, very highly transmissible and it’s a variant of Omicron.

“Getting Omicron gives you about 80% level of protection against BA. 4 and BA. 5, so that’s much higher than the vaccine would give you — that is prevention of infection, not prevention of disease because none of the vaccines currently prevent infection.

“The problem is the virus has moved so far away from the vaccine in terms of its sequence that it’s struggling to contain it. Whereas recent infections are quite similar to what the circulating one is which is why infection is better at preventing re-infection than the vaccine.”

Therefore, if someone was infected recently, it is “very unlikely” a person will get re-infected if they’re healthy. But if you got infected a year ago when Delta was the dominant strain then the probability is the same as someone who didn’t get infected.

Hospitals are at 103% capacity here. Numbers being admitted for Covid are low but many people are diagnosed with Covid while in hospital.

Professor Mills said it is still having a “huge” impact on services, including elective treatments.

“It is still being felt worse in the health system than anywhere else because they have to deal with the fact that every patient going into the hospital has to be tested,” he added. “So it really puts the health system under huge strain. They can’t afford to let Covid-19 run through a hospital.

“So it causes a lot of logistical issues for hospitals which won’t go away in the short term.”

He doesn’t blame people for being weary after over twoyears of abiding by strict restrictions and hopes there will not be another wave in the autumn.

Professor Mills is “optimistic” due to immunity in the population that “we might not have a wave...but if the virus was to vary again and we had another variant then you’ve got a problem.”