Covid booster jabs: Health Minister Robin Swann unveils plan to increase uptake

Measures have also been taken to boost first dose vaccination rate

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced new plans that he says will speed up the roll-out of Covid-19 booster doses – as well as increase in first dose vaccine uptake.

Measures include extra pharmacy walk-in clinics and more health trust vaccination hubs.

The Department of Health has said less than half of those able to get a booster shot have gotten one.

Latest figures show 243,000 people have been given the shot, which equates to 22% of the total target population.

In the last week, 76,000 booster doses were distributed.

Mr Swann said the new measures will target booster uptake and also delivery of first doses.

These include a dedicated walk-in clinic weekend for young people on November 27 and 28, providing first doses for 12-17 year olds

There will also be a weekend of additional pharmacy walk-in clinics for all those eligible for booster, first and second doses on 4 and 5 December. Further details will be announced next week, according to the Department of Health.

Trust vaccination hubs will offer first doses for everyone aged 12 and over as well as booster doses for the 40 to 49-year-old age group who are at least six months from their second dose.

Vaccination centres are already running at Ulster Hospital and Royal Victoria Hospital, with others to open by late November/early December.

The measures come as the Executive approved plans to introduce Covid passports for those who are vaccinated to gain entry to hospitality venues.

Mr Swann said he expected the number of people getting booster doses to "climb significantly" and also that "there are indications that demand for first doses is increasing again".

"Within the past week alone, community pharmacies administered in the region of 1,000 first doses to people aged 18 and over.

"The planned programme of additional walk-in clinics will help meet demand for first doses, as well as for boosters," he said.

He added that it should be remembered that the vaccination programme is being "delivered by a health and social care system experiencing the most sustained and severe pressures in its history".

The dedicated walk-in jab weekend for 12-17 year olds on November 27 and 28 will take place at the following locations:

Saturday 27 November

Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre:

9am-5pm (closed 12.30-1pm)

Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium:

10am-6pm

Belfast - Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block:

9am – 6pm

Craigavon - Rushmere Centre:

9.30am – 5.30pm

Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall:

9am-4pm

Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, Key Workers Accommodation:

9am – 5pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre:

9am – 6pm

Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, Anderson House:

9am – 5pm

Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, Old School Canteen:

9am – 5pm

Sunday 28 November

Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre:

9am-5pm (closed 12.30-1pm)

Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium:

10am-6pm

Belfast - Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block:

9am – 6pm

Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall:

9am-4pm

Dungannon - The Junction:

9.30am – 5.30pm

Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, Key Workers Accommodation:

9am – 5pm

Kilkeel Leisure Centre:

9.30am – 5.30pm

Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre:

9am – 6pm

Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, Anderson House:

9am – 5pm

Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, Old School Canteen:

9am – 5pm