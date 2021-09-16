Covid legacy: BT to allow staff to work from home for up to two days a week

A YouGov poll commissioned by the BBC found that the majority of respondents said they would prefer to work from home either full-time or at least some of the time

Staff at one of the region’s largest employers will be able to work from home for one or two days of the week in future, it has emerged.

BT chief executive Philip Jansen confirmed the hybrid model as a survey revealed a majority of workers wanted to work from home for at least part of the week.

He said his company, which employs nearly 3,000 people directly and more than 430 contractors, was planning to let most of its office staff work on-site three or four days of the week in future, though the company’s engineers will not be offered the same flexibility.

“We are a people business, so collaboration, dynamism, teamwork, creativity... is really important to us,” Mr Jansen told the BBC.

Earlier this year, BT announced plans to refurbish its Belfast office, Riverside Tower, saying it wanted to make it “a workplace for the future for thousands of colleagues”.

The company directly employs 2,900 people locally, with a further 436 employed as contractors.

There are approximately 950 engineers and other site workers, so 1,950 employees and the contractors may be able to take advantage of hybrid working.

A spokesperson for the company explained: “The hybrid model and smart working approach will mean that individual teams will choose how colleagues spend their time between home and their office. Hybrid working won’t work for every team.”

In a new YouGov poll commissioned by the BBC, 70% of 1,684 people questioned predicted workers would “never return to offices at the same rate” as before the pandemic.

The majority of respondents said they would prefer to work from home either full-time or at least some of the time.

Managers, however, feared creativity in the workplace would be affected.

Half of 530 senior leaders surveyed said that having workers at home would adversely affect both creativity and collaboration, compared to 38% of the general public.

On whether staff would never return to offices at the same rate as before the pandemic, 79% of business leaders believed that was likely, along with 70% of the public.

There were also concerns for younger people and how they would progress.

Close to 70% of bosses and 62% of the public believed younger workers would struggle more if they were not in an office environment with hands-on support and mentoring.

A number of major firms have already come out against flexibility, including Goldman Sachs, which called the hybrid model an “aberration”.

But a majority of managers and members of the public believed neither productivity nor the economy would be harmed if working from home continued, according to the YouGov and BBC survey.

In a recent report on Northern Ireland, KPMG found a significant drop in enthusiasm among chief executives to decrease their office sizes compared to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local employers were also less likely than those in the Republic to have employees working remotely for at least two days a week.

The KPMG Global CEO Outlook reported that only 16% plan to or have already downsized their physical footprint or office space as a result of the pandemic and changing working habits. That was down dramatically from around seven in 10, or 72%, last year.