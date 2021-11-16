Covid passports NI: DUP’s Sammy Wilson blasts plan as ‘unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people’s lives’

MP’s comments come as Executive prepares to debate issue on Wednesday

Sammy Wilson has blasted mandatory Covid vaccine passports as an “unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people's personal lives".

The DUP MP voiced his opposition as Stormont steps up plans to introduce phased vaccine passports or certificates being introduced in Northern Ireland.

On Twitter he also branded it as "yet another tool to keep the population in a state of perpetual fear".

The East Antrim representative is the latest senior DUP figure to speak out against such a measure being implemented here.

Currently the Executive has urged nightclubs and other entertainment and hospitality venues to impose vaccination or Covid test status checks on entry – however, it is voluntary only.

Health Minister Robin Swann has called for vaccine passports to be introduced as a way of reducing pressure on the health service, including hospitals.

Mr Wilson, who was previously a vocal critic of face masks becoming mandatory, described domestic Covid passports as "bad policy".

"The introduction of domestic Covid passports in Northern Ireland would be yet another unacceptable step towards unwarranted state control of people's personal lives,” he said.

He also insisted that vaccination "does not stop infection".

Public health authorities and experts have said that while vaccinations do not completely prevent transmission, they do reduce the chances of it spreading Covid between vaccinated individuals and reduce the likelihood of hospitalisation.

People would continue to meet in many different settings that cannot be covered by vaccine certification, argued the DUP MP.

“How will the Health Minister select which settings require vaccine passports? Concerts but not churches? Football matches but not funerals? Hospitality customers but not workers?” asked Mr Wilson.

"Will the Health Minister require all HSC [Health and Social Care] staff to be vaccinated at a time of staff shortages? Will it apply to food processors at a time of acute labour shortages? Or is it simply tokenism?

"Could this be yet another tool to keep the population in a state of perpetual fear?

"This is a bad policy which the Executive should reject. Listen to the voices of businesses, workers and patients who are struggling to be seen because of staff shortages."

DUP MLA Edwin Poots, who previously served as Health Minister, said he was opposed to introducing a Covid vaccine certificate and instead encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"We're over 90% of people vaccinated and we need to encourage the remainder to get vaccinated," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday.

"But forcing them is not going to work and I don't think creating that two-tier system is something I would be prepared to accept."

His party colleague Paul Frew also tweeted his opposition to the proposal.

He also referenced George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece, 1984 by quoting the line: “The Ministry of Love was the really frightening one”.

“The Health Minister wants to bring into law a discriminatory practice to exclude people dues to their health status and history without any evidence of positive health outcomes or impact assessments,” he explained.

The DUP headquarters, meanwhile, has said the party would make a decision upon seeing further details on the Health Minister's proposals, the BBC has reported.

Stormont ministers are to meet on Wednesday and are expected to debate the issue, but it is not yet clear whether a final decision will be taken at that meeting.

If the DUP opposes the move it could potentially block the proposal by deploying a cross-community voting mechanism within the power-sharing Executive.

Three other non-DUP ministers have already declared their support for the plan.

Any ministers opposing to the idea "need to set out very clearly what their alternative is", said Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, the SDLP deputy leader.

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said the system should have been put in place when social distancing was scrapped in bars, cafes and restaurants and nightclubs reopened here last month.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, the Sinn Fein vice-president, tweeted that she would support Mr Swann's proposal.

"We are yet to see the detail of this scheme, but as always the health minister will have my support to take the steps necessary to protect our people and health service,” she said.

The Department of Health has updated its COVIDCert NI app, which was introduced to allow people travelling abroad to show proof of vaccination, to include a certificate for "domestic use".

Mr Swann has said that ministers will consider which sectors may require people to show certificates to gain entry.

Since July, people in the Republic have had to show proof of their jabs in order to access indoor hospitality.