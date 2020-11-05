Covid PPE pioneer Dr Aaron McConville dies suddenly

An engineering lecturer, who produced over 1,000 face shields for frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, has died.

Dr Aaron McConville from Tandragee passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

Earlier this year the lecturer in electronic engineering at Ulster University in Jordanstown transformed his study into a PPE production line.

He used 3D printers he built and assembled at home over the years to print protective face shields for frontline workers.

Originally printing 20 per day, Dr McConville increased daily production to more than 100 following donations from the university, friends, family, colleagues and the public.

He produced over 1,000 visors and distributed them to a number of care homes, hospitals and hospices in urgent need of PPE in Northern Ireland and England.

He said at the time: “I wanted to play my part and use my skills and expertise to support our frontline healthcare workers.

“Protective visors, although simple, are a fundamental piece of PPE that many frontline workers were going without.

“These crucial items provide protection for the face, helping to prevent infection by blocking droplets of fluid that would otherwise be able to enter via the nose, eyes and mouth.

“I have a number of 3D printers here at home and with the lockdown I’m not going anywhere, so with a global shortage of PPE this was a perfect opportunity to do my bit and help protect those on the front line.”

Late of Glenview Park in Whiteabbey and Castle Rise, Tandragee, Dr McConville was the only child of Eamon and the late Joanne McConville.

His Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at noon at St James’ Church in Tandragee with burial afterwards in Ballinabeck Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private.

However, those wishing to pay their respects can do so on Friday at Main Street, Tandragee, before or after Mass, and are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Dr McConville is survived by his father Eamon, grandfather Peter, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle.