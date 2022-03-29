Covid test centre reopens in Derry as security alert ends

Police at the scene of the Alert in Derry (Picture by Martin McKeown)

A Covid test centre in Londonderry has reopened to the public after a security alert this morning has ended.

In an update, a PSNI spokesperson said a suspicious object had been discovered shortly after 3am on Tuesday in the Campsie area of the city.

After police and ATO attended the scene in the Clooney Road area, the object was examined and declared as “nothing untoward”.

Inspector Swanson said: "Thank you to those who were impacted as we conducted our enquiries. The access road to the Covid test centre has now reopened."