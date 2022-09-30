Covid testing rules in Northern Ireland to change for healthcare workers and hospital visitors

Changes to Covid19 testing in care settings to be rolled out

Covid-19 testing to identify asymptomatic healthcare workers and hospital visitors is set to be paused in Northern Ireland.

Relatives of care home residents and hospice patients will no longer be automatically required to take a test as of Monday.

However, those who are displaying symptoms will still have to take a test and are not permitted to visit a care setting.

The Department of Health said the move is in line with the Test, Trace and Protect Transition plan.

The strategy, published in March 2022, committing to keeping arrangements under review and focused on introducing proportionate and targeted rules.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The prevalence of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland has fallen significantly from that seen earlier this year. As a result, it is possible to pause asymptomatic testing in these groups at this time.

“This brings us into line with current policy in the other UK nations.

“It is likely that case numbers will increase as we progress through the coming autumn and winter period. All testing measures will continue be kept under regular review and measures may be reintroduced as deemed proportionate and necessary, taking account of ongoing risk assessment, and in order to protect our most vulnerable.”

While the risk to the general population has reduced, the virus has not gone away. Some people will continue to become very ill as a result of acquiring COVID-19 which will place additional pressure on our hospital system.

The latest changes will apply to health and social care workers, personal assistants and unpaid carers in addition to hospital, care home and hospice visitors.

People are still being urged to be vigilant regarding respiratory illnesses if they develop symptoms.

“They should test immediately using a lateral flow test,” guidance from the Department of Health states.

That includes care home residents and hospital patients

Free lateral flow tests remain available for those still advised to take them.

Professor McBride urged caution as we head into the winter

“At this time of year, with people spending more time indoors, respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and Influenza, can spread more easily and can cause serious illness in some people,” he said.

“It is essential that people heed their symptoms and take appropriate and sensible action to minimise their contact with others should they develop symptoms.

“It is also important that people continue to test where this is advised should they develop symptoms.”

The medical expert insists that immunisation continues to provide the best protection from serious illness, hospitalisation, or death.

“Vaccination remains our key protection from COVID-19,” he said.

“The winter vaccination programme, which includes the COVID-19 booster and Influenza vaccine, has now commenced starting with care home residents and staff.

“This will be extended over the coming weeks and months to other eligible groups via GPs, community pharmacies, HSC Trusts and schools.

“I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to get ready for winter by taking up the offer of free vaccination COVID-19 and Influenza.”